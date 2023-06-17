Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Padres on Saturday, June 17

The Tampa Bay Rays will try to pick up another victory on their West Coast road trip tonight when they once again match up with the San Diego Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. Zach Eflin (8-2, 3.28 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rays while the Padres send Blake Snell (2-6, 3.78 ERA) to the mound against his former team.

Tampa Bay and San Diego have equal odds on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook at -110. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Padres picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

Rays

Out: RP Josh Fleming (elbow), 2b Brandon Lowe (back)

Padres

Out: RP Tom Cosgrove (hamstring), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), C Luis Campusano (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Eflin took the loss in Monday’s 4-3 setback against the Oakland Athletics, giving up all four runs in the fifth inning. It marked his first loss since May 9 as he had gotten the win in four of his previous five starts. Something to consider for tonight is that he’s struggling away from Tropicana Field this season, posting a 1-2 record with a 5.53 ERA on the road.

Snell has put together three consecutive quality starts and is coming off a great outing against the Rockies last Sunday. He went seven full innings, striking out 12 batters and yielding just one earned run off three hits. Unfortunately for him, his lineup and bullpen weren’t able to back him up, and he took the loss in a 5-4 setback. The former Cy Young winner has been mostly excellent against everyone in the order except No. 3 hitters, who are batting .407 against him. That’s something he’ll have to deal with when going up against this explosive Tampa Bay lineup.

Over/Under pick

Something has to give here with the Rays being one of the most over-friendly teams in the league while the Padres are the most under-friendly team. Eflin is prone to giving up three or four runs during an average outing and while Snell has been solid, the Rays bats are always a threat to get hot at any time. Take the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Tampa Bay is rolling and has a chance to pick up a fourth straight victory this evening. This game will most likely come down to which bullpen will buckle and I trust the Rays offense to deliver in the clutch and pull ahead late.

Pick: Tampa Bay