Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Saturday, June 17

The New York Yankees will try to bounce back from yesterday’s 15-5 drubbing when they once again face the arch rival Boston Red Sox Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston. Righty Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.70 ERA) will get the start for the Yankees while Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA) will get the nod for the Sox.

Boston enters the game as a -135 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is the +115 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees-Red Sox picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

Red Sox

Out: RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), SS Yu Chang (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Brayan Bello

Schmidt has been putting together solid outings as of late, but the Yankees offense has not provided him adequate run support to pick up wins. He’s gone at least five innings in each of his last four starts and has yielded just five earned runs off 18 hits during that span. Red Sox hitters have a combined .226 batting average against him, so he’s hoping to keep them off-kilter once again.

Bello has three quality starts in his last four outings, but has been tagged with three losses during that stretch. He went seven innings in last Sunday’s start against this Yankees team, yielding just two earned runs off three hits. He’s done a solid job at setting down the top of the order this season, so the Yankees table-setters have to try to get to him early tonight.

Over/Under pick

Red Sox batters have been active over the past few days, pushing across 27 runs in three outings. They’re near the top of the league with a 38-30-2 over record this season and I’d bank on them cracking Schmidt and doing a bulk of the heavy lifting to get the over across the finish line.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Boston is fresh off its 15-5 thrashing of New York last night and I give Bello the edge over Schmidt in this one. I think they once again get to the Yanks early and win by a comfortable margin tonight.

Pick: Red Sox