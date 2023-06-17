Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Saturday, June 17

The San Francisco Giants will try to extend their five-game winning streak tonight when once again matching up with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Alex Wood (1-1, 4.80 ERA) will make his return from the IL for the Giants while rookie phenom Bobby Miller (3-0, 0.78 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -165 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is the +140 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Giants-Dodgers picks: Saturday, June 17

Injury report

San Francisco

Day to day: 3B JD Davis (ankle), OF David Peralta (hamstring)

Out: OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Ross Stripling (back)

Los Angeles

Day to day: UTIL Chris Taylor (knee)

Out: 3B Max Muncy (hamstring), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), Phil Bickford (back)

Starting pitchers

Alex Wood vs. Bobby Miller

Wood is returning from the 15-day injured list tonight after dealing with a back injury. He got lit up by the Pirates in his last start on May 31, yielding six earned runs off eight hits in 4.1 innings. Wood hasn’t gone beyond 5.2 innings in any of his eight starts this season, but the Giants bullpen has still mostly held it down as the team is 5-3 in his starts.

The rookie Miller has been lights-out since being called up to the Majors last month and is already putting together a case for NL Rookie of the Year. The righty has only yielded four base hits in his last two starts, striking out 14 batters while giving up no runs through 12 innings of work. He’s been near-flawless against righties as they are only batting .119 against the rookie.

Over/Under pick

Both teams have been involved in some high-scoring affairs as of late and that should carry into tonight. As great as Miller has been since being called up, he’s overdue to get hit for a few runs and that could very much happen against this Giants team this evening. On top of that, L.A. has the second-best over record in the league at 38-27-5.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers were cruising in last night’s contest before falling apart late, allowing the Giants to pick up the 7-5 victory in extra innings. One would imagine that they’ll be extra motivated to redeem themselves tonight and they can do so by hammering a starter like Wood that’s coming off IL. I’m rolling with L.A. to end San Fran’s win streak tonight.

Pick: Dodgers