How to watch AEW Collision via live stream, what to watch on June 17 episode

After months of speculation and hype, AEW’s new weekend show will finally debut tonight with Collision coming from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

With an expanded AEW roster, the company has indicated that the purpose of Collision is to feature more stars on the roster who otherwise don’t get enough time on its flagship show Dynamite. Wrestlers like Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, and others were mentioned as acts who will appear on the show and it has even ben speculated that AEW could do a “soft” brand split similar to what the WWE does with its Raw and Smackdown rosters.

Of course, the main draw for tonight’s show is the return of CM Punk, who hasn’t been seen in the company since the now infamous night of All Out last September. It has been speculated that Collision will essentially be the “CM Punk show” in AEW and we’ll see if those rumors comes to fruition over the first few months. As for tonight, he will surely get a hero’s welcome in his hometown of Chicago.

How to watch AEW Collision

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: United Center, Chicago, IL

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Collision

The main event for tonight’s show will feature CM Punk teaming up with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to face Samoa Joe and Jay White/Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold in a trios match. FTR and BCG’s beef spans back to Double or Nothing a few weeks back, where the former intervened while the latter were attacking Ricky Starks backstage. Both teams then turned to a pair of wrestling legends to help them, setting up this trios match. What will be interesting is seeing Punk and Joe squaring off for the first time in nearly two decades, as the two had several memorable battles in Ring of Honor back in 2004-2005.

Tonight’s show will mark the in-ring returns of both Miro and Andrade El Idolo, who both have not had a match on AEW television since last September. Miro’s opponent hasn’t been announced and it can be assumed that this will be a squash match. Meanwhile, Andrade will face off with Buddy Matthews of the House of Black. We’ll see how they fare in their respective returns tonight.

Also on the show, TNT Champion Wardlow will be in action tonight as he goes one-on-one with Luchasaurus. We will also get a tag team match in the women’s division as AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho of the Outcasts will face Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.