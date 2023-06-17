Pick on the Total for Yankees-Red Sox on June 17

Baseball’s oldest rivalry is renewed on Saturday with the New York Yankees on the road facing the Boston Red Sox with a pair of young pitchers getting the start.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox (-125, 9.5)

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt to continue his mid-season renaissance, having allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts with no more than three runs allowed in seven of them, posting a 3.43 ERA with four home runs allowed across 42 innings in this span.

Schmidt also has the advantage of being backed up by the best bullpen in terms of ERA while the Red Sox back up 24-year old starter Brayan Bello with a bullpen that entered the series 13th in the league in ERA.

As for Bello, he enters having allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine straight starts, posting a 2.80 ERA with one home run per nine innings allowed across his last eight starts.

Both offense entered this series struggling at the plate with the Yankees offense being affected by the absence of Aaron Judge, scoring four runs or fewer in seven of their nine games since he got injured in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers two weeks ago.

The Red Sox have seen a decline in offense as well as they plated three runs or fewer in nine of their last 12 games entering the series with a bit of a power imbalance with Rafael Devers being the only player on the roster with more than eight home runs, slugging 17 entering Friday.

In the first series these teams played, all three games went comfortably under the total with neither team exceeding three runs in any game, and with both of these young starting pitchers coming into their own, Saturday will feature much of the same.

The Play: Yankees vs. Red Sox Under 9.5