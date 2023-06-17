Report: Heat, Suns finalists in Bradley Beal trade talks

The Washington Wizards are discussing trade deals surrounding Bradley Beal with the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania. These teams are reportedly “finalists” in the Beal sweepstakes, with Phoenix coming in late as a contender for the star shooting guard’s services.

Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2023

It’s important to remember Beal holds a no-trade clause and can choose his destination if he wishes to move on from Washington. Both teams would theoretically be desirable for Beal, with the Heat just reaching the NBA Finals and the Suns holding a powerful offensive tandem in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Beal has largely been content in Washington, but that sentiment might have finally run out after he secured a big contract.

The Heat would likely have to give up Tyler Herro in this deal, especially since his extension kicks in next season. Caleb Martin, who emerged as a rising rotation player in the conference finals, likely also gets included. Miami also has a first-round pick this year to deal. The Suns, on the other hand, don’t have much to offer in terms of draft picks. They can include Deandre Ayton in the deal as the centerpiece, and the Wizards could see him as a future frontcourt star. Ultimately, it’ll come down to whether the Wizards like Herro or Ayton more in a hypothetical return for Beal.