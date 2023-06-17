NBA trade machine deals for Bradley Beal to the Heat

The NBA offseason is almost in full swing with the draft next week and free agency on the horizon. It’s always a wild period of the year with superstars on the move. One of those stars appears to be Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal, who is down to two teams — the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. That comes after a report from Shams Charania that the two teams are finalists to land Beal via trade. We’ll take a look at the NBA Trade Machine and what a deal involving Beal to the Heat might look like.

NBA Trade Machine: Bradley Beal to Heat

Trade 1: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Future picks

Lowry and Robinson help the salaries match up since Beal is making $43 million on his contract. Strus is a free agent and needs a new deal but could sign a deal and get traded as part or have his rights involved. The Heat have most of their future first-round picks, so you’d think at least 1-2 of those could go back to Washington.

Trade 2: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Future picks

Herro has a new contract that kicks in next season at $27 million. Between that and Robinson’s deal, it should match the salary for Beal. The Wizards get back a younger version of Beal in Herro, who still has time to develop and become a top scorer in the NBA. Robinson fell out of favor in Miami and his contract isn’t great, but it’s another 3-point shooter. Again, a few future firsts get thrown in to pretty much any deal for Beal you would think. This also means the Heat can run Lowry/Gabe Vincent, Beal, Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo, which is a very tough starting five to face.

Trade 3: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo

The Heat may not need to include more than a pick in this deal. This is if the Wizards are being stingy, too. Herro and Martin is a pretty big haul but Beal is also signed through 2025-6 with an option for another season. That would give the Heat another three-year championship window with Butler, Bam and Beal. Miami doesn’t care as much about youth. You can load up, go for a title and deal with the aftermath in four seasons.