Bob Huggins to resign from West Virginia following DUI arrest, per report

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins will resign in the immediate aftermath of his DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

According to a police criminal complaint obtained by Leslie Rubin of Fox 11 in Charleston, WV, officers noticed Huggins’ black SUV blocking the middle of a road with a shredded tire. After directing him to pull over to the side of the road, officers came under the suspicion that he was intoxicated and conducted field sobriety tests. Huggins blew a .210 on a breathalyzer test, which is two times the legal limit in Pennsylvania.

He was charged with driving under the influence and taken into police custody, where he underwent further testing and later released. The veteran head coach had another DUI arrest during his tenure at Cincinnati in 2004, ultimately pleading no contest.

Huggins’ 16-year tenure at West Virginia comes crashing to an end as a result of back-to-back controversies. In May, Huggins received a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut by the school for using an anti-gay slur while on a radio show in Cincinnati. Now his tenure in Morgantown, WV, is over after leading the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and a Final Four appearance in 2010.