Scottie Scheffler holes out from fairway on Par 4 17th at U.S. Open

And it puts the World No. 1 right back in the mix at LACC.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Scottie Scheffler stands on a bunker on the 18th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler has been the best player in the world for quite a stretch now, as his No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings and his status as the betting favorite at the 2023 U.S. Open confirmed.

And after opening rounds of 67-68 on the Par 70 layout, he was even on the easier front nine during his third round. And playing at +1 on the backside meant it would be a miracle for the Texan to break par on Moving Day as he sat in the fairway on the 17th hole.

Scheffler has been struggling mightily with his putter, but you don’t need to putt when you can do that.

That’s one way to make an eagle, put yourself back in sixth place and just five shots back at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Even though he won’t be the favorite entering Sunday’s final round play, you can bet Scheffler will be in the mix to win his second major championship. The 2021 Masters champion is striking the ball better than anyone in the world. If he makes a few putts, there’s a strong chance for him to head home with the trophy.

