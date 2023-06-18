What time is the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula 1 is in Montreal this weekend for the latest race. The Canadian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 70 laps at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The course is 4.361 km (2.709 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.27 km (189.694 mi).

Max Verstappen won last year’s Canadian Grand Prix with a time of 1 hour 36 minutes and 21.76 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished in second, and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium in third. That was the first Canadian Grand Prix since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 races were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This F1 race is expected to last around 1 hour and 30 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes, although that depends on potential delays during the race.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win his second straight Canadian GP while holding -330 odds. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next on the odds board at +500 to win. From there, Lewis Hamilton (+1000), Fernando Alonso (+1600), and George Russell (+2200) round out the top five odds to win this event.