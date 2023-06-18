 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Canadian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 1 is in Montreal this weekend for the latest race. The Canadian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 70 laps at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The course is 4.361 km (2.709 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.27 km (189.694 mi).

Max Verstappen won last year’s Canadian Grand Prix with a time of 1 hour 36 minutes and 21.76 seconds. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished in second, and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium in third. That was the first Canadian Grand Prix since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 races were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This F1 race is expected to last around 1 hour and 30 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes, although that depends on potential delays during the race.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win his second straight Canadian GP while holding -330 odds. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next on the odds board at +500 to win. From there, Lewis Hamilton (+1000), Fernando Alonso (+1600), and George Russell (+2200) round out the top five odds to win this event.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Nico Hulkenberg 27
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Esteban Ocon 31
7 Lando Norris 4
8 Carlos Sainz 55
9 Oscar Piastri 81
10 Alexander Albon 23
11 Charles Leclerc 16
12 Sergio Perez 11
13 Lance Stroll 18
14 Kevin Magnussen 20
15 Valtteri Bottas 77
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Nyck De Vries 21
19 Logan Sargeant 2
20 Zhou Guanyu 24

More From DraftKings Nation