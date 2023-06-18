F1 live stream: How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix via live stream

This weekend, Montreal is set to host the latest Formula 1 race, the Canadian Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, June 18. We’ll outline how to watch the race on TV or via live stream below.

The Canadian Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen won the Canadian GP last year, and he’s favored to stand atop the podium once again. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen has -330 odds to win this event. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next on the odds board at +500. Lewis Hamilton (+1000), Fernando Alonso (+1600), and George Russell (+2200) have the next best odds to win the Canadian GP.