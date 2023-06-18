Odds to win 2023 U.S. Open heading into Final Round

It should be a thrilling finish in Tinseltown, as a leaderboard filled with storylines any striking screenwriter would appreciate takes to the final day of the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday.

The crowds in LA have been vocal in their support of Rickie Fowler, who was often tagged the best player to never win a major before his current stretch without winning a golf tournament of any kind in 4.5 years. But the Oklahoma State Cowboy has

Wyndham Clark was an OSU player as well before transferring to Oregon, and he won both the Big 12 and Pac-12 Player of the Year in college. He’s won just once on the PGA TOUR, but the 29-year-old has been cool under pressure through three rounds so far.

Rory McIlroy has been close several times in the middle of his nine-year major drought, but he may never get a better opportunity than this afternoon. On a course that plays to his strengths, he’ll need to make a few on the greens to get a win. The leader entering the final round of the 2022 Open Championship was simply out-putted by a white-hot Cameron Smith at St. Andrews, but he’ll get yet another chance on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy was the third choice at DraftKings Sportsbook entering the tournament priced at +1100, but now he’s the favorite at +210 despite being one shot behind the leaders at -10 in Rickie Fowler (+260) and Wyndham Clark (+300). Scottie Scheffler at -7 is threatening as well, as the No. 1 ranked player in the world has gone from +700 pre-tournament down to +400 with a single day remaining.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday, June 18 at 7:30 a.m.