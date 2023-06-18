 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 U.S. Open heading into Final Round

We take a look at the odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open heading into the Final Round.

Rickie Fowler reacts after putting on the eighteenth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

It should be a thrilling finish in Tinseltown, as a leaderboard filled with storylines any striking screenwriter would appreciate takes to the final day of the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday.

The crowds in LA have been vocal in their support of Rickie Fowler, who was often tagged the best player to never win a major before his current stretch without winning a golf tournament of any kind in 4.5 years. But the Oklahoma State Cowboy has

Wyndham Clark was an OSU player as well before transferring to Oregon, and he won both the Big 12 and Pac-12 Player of the Year in college. He’s won just once on the PGA TOUR, but the 29-year-old has been cool under pressure through three rounds so far.

Rory McIlroy has been close several times in the middle of his nine-year major drought, but he may never get a better opportunity than this afternoon. On a course that plays to his strengths, he’ll need to make a few on the greens to get a win. The leader entering the final round of the 2022 Open Championship was simply out-putted by a white-hot Cameron Smith at St. Andrews, but he’ll get yet another chance on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy was the third choice at DraftKings Sportsbook entering the tournament priced at +1100, but now he’s the favorite at +210 despite being one shot behind the leaders at -10 in Rickie Fowler (+260) and Wyndham Clark (+300). Scottie Scheffler at -7 is threatening as well, as the No. 1 ranked player in the world has gone from +700 pre-tournament down to +400 with a single day remaining.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday, June 18 at 7:30 a.m.

2023 U.S. Open Odds before Round 4

Player Odds Top 5 Top 10 54 Hole Score
Rory McIlroy +210 −650 −4000 -9
Rickie Fowler +260 −550 −3500 -10
Wyndham Clark +300 −500 −2500 -10
Scottie Scheffler +400 −400 −2000 -7
Xander Schauffele +3500 +160 −330 -5
Dustin Johnson +3500 +180 −275 -5
Harris English +4000 +190 −250 -6
Cameron Smith +13000 +450 −105 -3
Bryson DeChambeau +18000 +600 +120 -3
Viktor Hovland +30000 +850 +150 -2
Tom Kim +40000 +1100 +180 -3
Ryutaro Nagano +50000 +1400 +260
Hideki Matsuyama +60000 +1400 +230
Patrick Cantlay +80000 +1800 +280
Min Woo Lee +80000 +1800 +300
Tony Finau +100000 +2500 +360
Collin Morikawa +100000 +2200 +330
Matt Fitzpatrick +150000 +2800 +360
Brooks Koepka +150000 +2800 +360
Tyrrell Hatton +250000 +5500 +650
Sam Burns +250000 +8000 +900
Cameron Young +250000 +7000 +800
Padraig Harrington +250000 +9000 +900
Tommy Fleetwood +500000 +40000 +3500
Si Woo Kim +500000 +10000 +1000
Shane Lowry +500000 +9000 +900
Sergio Garcia +500000 +50000 +8000
Russell Henley +500000 +11000 +1100
Patrick Rodgers +500000 +40000 +3500
Jon Rahm +500000 +18000 +1400
Joaquin Niemann +500000 +10000 +1000
Gary Woodland +500000 +30000 +2500
Denny McCarthy +500000 +35000 +2500
Brian Harman +500000 +18000 +1600
Billy Horschel +500000 +40000 +4500
Ryan Fox +500000 +35000 +2800
Sahith Theegala +500000 +50000 +13000
Keith Mitchell +500000 +15000 +1400
Justin Suh +500000 +15000 +1400
Austin Eckroat +500000 +50000 +11000
Andrew Putnam +500000 +50000 +10000
Kevin Streelman +500000 +50000 +13000
Sam Stevens +500000 +50000 +10000
Dylan Wu +500000 +40000 +4500
Eric Cole +500000 +15000 +1400
Yuto Katsuragawa +50000 +40000
Ryan Gerard +50000 +40000
Sebastian Munoz +50000 +40000
Nick Hardy +50000 +40000
Adam Hadwin +50000 +40000
Mackenzie Hughes +50000 +40000
Abraham Ancer +50000 +40000
Gordon Sargent +50000 +40000
Romain Langasque +50000 +40000
Sam Bennett +50000 +35000
Jordan Smith +50000 +40000
Charley Hoffman +50000 +30000
Jacob Solomon +40000
Patrick Reed +40000
Adam Svensson +40000
Maxwell Moldovan +40000
David Puig +40000
Ben Carr +40000
Aldrich Potgieter +40000

