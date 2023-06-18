 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the 2023 U.S. Open receive?

We take a look at the purse and winners’ share for the U.S. Open from the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

By DKNation Staff
View of the championship trophy on the 17th tee box during the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - First Look event at Los Angeles Country Club North Course. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 U.S. Open takes place on some of the most expensive real estate in the world, as the stunning Los Angeles Country Club is a multi-billion property if it was ever developed for anything besides golf.

So it’s appropriate the venue also has the most lucrative national championship purse ever, with the prize pool growing to $20 million, up from $17.5 million last year at The Country Club at Brookline.

In three of the four major golf tournaments amateurs compete next to the professionals, but of course only one group gets to keep the cash. Nineteen amateurs entered the event, and four made the cut of 65 players. They won’t get paid, but the 61 pros will based on the chart below.

All 76 pros that missed the cut also receive $10,000, which hopefully covers a few nights in a Beverly Hills hotel.

The perks for the winner of any major are prodigious. There’s a ten-year exemption into the U.S. Open, and a five-year exemption into all the other majors. The champion also gets a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, and with the 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points on offer, you’re basically assured to be in the Top 125 and the Playoffs at the end of the season.

But what likely means the most to the victor are the U.S. Open trophy and the U.S. Open Championship gold medal, now called the Jack Nicklaus medal. Those that receive them are also forever a part of golf history, as winning a major is the pinnacle of the sport.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2023 U.S. Open:

2023 U.S. Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,413,430
4th $990,867
5th $825,297
6th $731,779
7th $659,727
8th $590,864
9th $534,753
10th $491,182
11th $448,249
12th $414,455
13th $386,187
14th $356,431
15th $330,926
16th $309,672
17th $292,669
18th $275,665
19th $258,662
20th $241,659
21st $226,993
22nd $212,328
23rd $198,088
24th $184,910
25th $173,433
26th $163,656
27th $156,217
28th $149,628
29th $143,252
30th $136,876
31st $130,500
32nd $124,124
33rd $117,747
34th $112,009
35th $107,333
36th $102,657
37th $98,194
38th $93,943
39th $89,692
40th $85,441
41st $81,190
42nd $76,939
43rd $72,689
44th $68,438
45th $64,187
46th $60,361
47th $56,535
48th $52,922
49th $50,797
50th $48,671
51st $47,396
52nd $46,333
53rd $45,483
54th $45,058
55th $44,633
56th $44,208
57th $43,783
58th $43,358
59th $42,933
60th $42,508
61st $42,083

