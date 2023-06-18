How much will the winner of the 2023 U.S. Open receive?

The 2023 U.S. Open takes place on some of the most expensive real estate in the world, as the stunning Los Angeles Country Club is a multi-billion property if it was ever developed for anything besides golf.

So it’s appropriate the venue also has the most lucrative national championship purse ever, with the prize pool growing to $20 million, up from $17.5 million last year at The Country Club at Brookline.

In three of the four major golf tournaments amateurs compete next to the professionals, but of course only one group gets to keep the cash. Nineteen amateurs entered the event, and four made the cut of 65 players. They won’t get paid, but the 61 pros will based on the chart below.

All 76 pros that missed the cut also receive $10,000, which hopefully covers a few nights in a Beverly Hills hotel.

The perks for the winner of any major are prodigious. There’s a ten-year exemption into the U.S. Open, and a five-year exemption into all the other majors. The champion also gets a five-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, and with the 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points on offer, you’re basically assured to be in the Top 125 and the Playoffs at the end of the season.

But what likely means the most to the victor are the U.S. Open trophy and the U.S. Open Championship gold medal, now called the Jack Nicklaus medal. Those that receive them are also forever a part of golf history, as winning a major is the pinnacle of the sport.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2023 U.S. Open: