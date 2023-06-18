Perks of winning The U.S. Open: What the champion receives

If you’re a first-time major winner at the U.S. Open, your life will never be the same.

There’s a separate category for golfers that have won majors, even if they don’t do much on the course afterwards. They are forever immortalized as the best in the game, and winning a Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, or Open Championship gives you a different view in the eyes of your peers and history.

But there’s also the $3.6 million the winner receives, which is the lion’s share of the $20 million on offer this week.

Trophies? The U.S. Open trophy and the U.S. Open Championship gold medal, now called the Jack Nicklaus medal, also go to the winner. The victor gets to keep the U.S. Open trophy for a year, after which it’s traded in for a replica about 90% of the size of the original. It’s actually the third trophy given to the winner of the event, as the original was lost in a fire in 1946 in Chicago.

Below are all the hard perks of winning the 2023 U.S. Open beyond the prize money.

Perks of winning the U.S. Open Tournament