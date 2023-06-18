 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, June 18

We take a look at the WNBA schedule for Sunday, June 18 and how to watch.

By Nick Simon

Las Vegas Aces v Connecticut Sun Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

We have a busy slate in the WNBA today with five games tipping off around the league.

The marquee matchup of the day will feature the Connecticut Sun heading west to face the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sun are rolling into Crypto.com Arena with the second best record in the league, but are coming off a 92-88 overtime loss to the Dream on Thursday. Meanwhile, L.A. is coming off a close 77-72 loss to the Lynx on Friday and is trying to get back to above .500.

Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Sunday, June 18

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

Start time: Noon ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Liberty -11

Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: Twitter
Live stream: Twitter.com/WNBA
Point spread: Mystics -5.5

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever

Start time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Fever -1.5

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: WNBA League Pass
Live stream: WNBA League Pass (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Sun -3.5

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

Start time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBA TV
Live stream: NBA TV (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Aces -17.5

