WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, June 18

We have a busy slate in the WNBA today with five games tipping off around the league.
The marquee matchup of the day will feature the Connecticut Sun heading west to face the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sun are rolling into Crypto.com Arena with the second best record in the league, but are coming off a 92-88 overtime loss to the Dream on Thursday. Meanwhile, L.A. is coming off a close 77-72 loss to the Lynx on Friday and is trying to get back to above .500.
Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
WNBA schedule: Sunday, June 18
Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty
Start time: Noon ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Liberty -11
Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: Twitter
Live stream: Twitter.com/WNBA
Point spread: Mystics -5.5
Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Fever -1.5
Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: WNBA League Pass
Live stream: WNBA League Pass (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Sun -3.5
Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBA TV
Live stream: NBA TV (with a valid subscription)
Point spread: Aces -17.5