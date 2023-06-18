WNBA picks and predictions for Sunday, June 18

Today’s WNBA slate will be a busy one with games on the docket for Father’s Day. The action will open with the Phoenix Mercury visiting the New York Liberty at noon ET and conclude with the Las Vegas Aces hosting the Minnesota Lynx at 9 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, Noon ET

Spread: Liberty -14

Total: 162

Moneyline: Liberty -1150, Mercury +750

The pick: Over 162

New York boasts the third-best scoring offense in the league this season and have cracked 100 points in two out of its last three contests. This afternoon, it will be hosting a vulnerable Phoenix defense that is giving up 86.2 points per game, the second-highest total in the league. Even with Sabrina Ionescu possibly sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Liberty should still be able to get over 90 this afternoon and that will just leave the struggling Mercury to get into the 70’s in garbage time. Take the over.

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, 3 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -5.5

Total: 155.5

Moneyline: Mystics -225, Sky +190

The pick: Sky +5.5

Chicago is trying to end a three-game losing streak this afternoon and there’s reason to believe that this will be a tight contest. The Sky has the best against the spread record in the league at 7-2-2 and are facing the team with the worst ATS record in the Mystics at 3-7. The previous outing between these two squads resulted in a 71-69 victory for Washington and given that the Mystics mostly make things happen for themselves on the defensive end, it wouldn’t be a shock if this is another tight, low-scoring contest that’s played in a phone booth. Take the Sky to cover.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m. ET

Spread: Fever -1.5

Total: 165

Moneyline: Fever -120, Dream +100

The pick: Fever ML

This is a battle of two teams on the rise and in Indiana’s case, it could already match last season’s win total with a victory this afternoon. Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks heading into today’s contest and both have stars in Allisha Gray and Aliyah Boston that have really stepped it up over the past few weeks. I anticipate that this matchup will be similar to their previous meeting on May 28, a 90-87 victory for Indiana. Take the Fever on the moneyline at home.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Sun -3.5

Total: 158

Moneyline: Sun -165, Sparks +140

The pick: Sun -3.5

Connecticut rolls into southern California tonight with the second-best record in the league and is looking to bounce back after suffering a 92-88 overtime loss against Atlanta on Thursday. It will face a Los Angeles team that has been up and down over the past few weeks, going 3-3 in its last six outings. The Sparks will be missing a pair of key pieces this evening as Lexie Brown is out with an illness while Layshia Clarendon is out with a foot injury. That should be enough for the Sun to cover and leave Crypto.com Arena with a comfortable road victory.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -17.5

Total: 169

Moneyline: Aces -1500, Lynx +900

The pick: Lynx +17.5

Las Vegas enters this game as a heavy favorite and with good reason. The reigning WNBA champs have been dominant at their home of Michelob Ultra Arena so far, posting a 4-0 record with each of those victories coming by at least 13 points. While impressive, Minnesota has some momentum heading into this matchup having won three out if its last four contests. Since getting torched by this same Aces team in a 21-point loss on May 28, Napheesa Collier and the Lynx have been highly competitive and I they’ll be game to at least make things interesting in the second half of this one. Take Minnesota to cover tonight.