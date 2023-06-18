Dream vs. Fever: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

We have an interesting matchup in the WNBA this afternoon as the Atlanta Dream will hit the road to battle the Indiana Fever.. CBS Sports Network will broadcast Sunday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Atlanta (4-5) has won two straight heading into today’s matchup and is coming off a big 92-88 overtime victory over Connecticut on Thursday. The Dream got the edge early in OT and was able to successfully hold off the team with the second-best record in the league. Allisha Gray led the winning effort with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana (4-6) has also won two straight games heading into this matchup and with a victory today, it would already match last season’s win total. The Fever are fresh off an exciting 92-90 victory over Chicago on Thursday, a game where Kelsey Mitchell delivered a clutch stepback jumper with one second left to put her team on top.

Dream vs. Fever

Date: Sunday, June 28

Tip time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Fever -1.5

Total: 165

Moneyline: Fever -120, Dream +100

Best bet: Fever ML

This is a battle of two teams on the rise and in Indiana’s case, it could already match last season’s win total with a victory this afternoon. Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks heading into today’s contest and both have stars in Allisha Gray and Aliyah Boston that have really stepped it up over the past few weeks. I anticipate that this matchup will be similar to their previous meeting on May 28, a 90-87 victory for Indiana. Take the Fever on the moneyline at home.