Lynx vs. Aces: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

NBA TV will host Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces with tip-off set for 9 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, NV. The Aces enter as a heavy home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota (3-7) is starting to turn things around after its rough start and was able to pick up back-to-back victories over Los Angeles in the last week. In Friday’s 77-72 win, the Lynx were able to shut out the Sparks for the final 50 seconds of action and escape on top. Napheesa Collier led in that game with 25 points and six rebounds.

Las Vegas (9-1) has continued to roll and dominated Seattle in a 96-63 thrashing on Thursday. The Aces held the Storm to just 37.5% shooting for the night and just kept padding their lead as the second half wore on. Jackie Young provided 28 points in the blowout.

Lynx vs. Aces

Tip time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV site (need subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Aces -17.5

Total: 169

Moneyline: Aces -1650, Lynx +950

Best bet: Lynx +17.5

Las Vegas enters this game as a heavy favorite and with good reason. The reigning WNBA champs have been dominant at their home of Michelob Ultra Arena so far, posting a 4-0 record with each of those victories coming by at least 13 points. While impressive, Minnesota has some momentum heading into this matchup having won three out if its last four contests. Since getting torched by this same Aces team in a 21-point loss on May 28, Napheesa Collier and the Lynx have been highly competitive and I think they’ll be game to at least make things interesting in the second half of this one. Take Minnesota to cover tonight.