Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 18

It’s not quite the ace-heavy Sunday we’re used to seeing around MLB this afternoon, with Zack Wheeler and Logan Webb really the only two that fit the bill. Still, there are plenty of interesting plays for DFS and fantasy baseball purposes, and our daily starting pitcher rankings are back to break it all down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, June 18

Pitchers to stream

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland has hit a rough patch in his rookie season of late, but it’s worth noting that he just got through a gauntlet in which he faced the Tampa Bay Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays twice, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels — yikes. The righty still boasts a very good four-seam fastball, and he had a run of four quality starts in five outings in the month of May. With the moribund Detroit Tigers in town, Varland should get back to his prior form on Sunday.

Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros — Blanco has been thrust into Houston’s injury-ravaged rotation to make a couple emergency starts of late, and he’s acquitted himself well with four runs allowed with 10 Ks over 11.1 innings. The party piece is his slider, which he throws a whopping 55.4% of the time and returns an even more whopping 49.2% whiff rate. He doesn’t really have a great second option just yet — his fastball leaves something to be desired — but with a breaking ball that good, he should be able to find success against a mediocre Cincinnati Reds lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, June 18.