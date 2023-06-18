 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 18

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, June 18.

By Chris Landers
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not quite the ace-heavy Sunday we’re used to seeing around MLB this afternoon, with Zack Wheeler and Logan Webb really the only two that fit the bill. Still, there are plenty of interesting plays for DFS and fantasy baseball purposes, and our daily starting pitcher rankings are back to break it all down.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, June 18

Pitchers to stream

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland has hit a rough patch in his rookie season of late, but it’s worth noting that he just got through a gauntlet in which he faced the Tampa Bay Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays twice, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels — yikes. The righty still boasts a very good four-seam fastball, and he had a run of four quality starts in five outings in the month of May. With the moribund Detroit Tigers in town, Varland should get back to his prior form on Sunday.

Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros — Blanco has been thrust into Houston’s injury-ravaged rotation to make a couple emergency starts of late, and he’s acquitted himself well with four runs allowed with 10 Ks over 11.1 innings. The party piece is his slider, which he throws a whopping 55.4% of the time and returns an even more whopping 49.2% whiff rate. He doesn’t really have a great second option just yet — his fastball leaves something to be desired — but with a breaking ball that good, he should be able to find success against a mediocre Cincinnati Reds lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, June 18.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/18

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Zack Wheeler @ Athletics
2 Freddy Peralta vs. Pirates
3 Logan Webb @ Dodgers
4 Charlie Morton vs. Rockies
5 James Paxton vs. Yankees
6 Jon Gray vs. Blue Jays
7 Joe Musgrove vs. Rays
Strong plays
8 Bryce Miller vs. White Sox
9 Tony Gonsolin vs. Giants
10 Jesus Luzardo @ Nationals
11 Louie Varland vs. Tigers
12 Tanner Bibee @ Diamondbacks
13 Chris Bassitt @ Rangers
Questionable
14 Ronel Blanco vs. Reds
15 Jameson Taillon vs. Orioles
16 Lance Lynn @ Mariners
17 Carlos Carrasco vs. Cardinals
18 Hogan Harris vs. Phillies
19 Tyler Anderson @ Royals
20 Luis Severino @ Red Sox
21 Luis Ortiz @ Brewers
22 Zach Davies vs. Guardians
Don't do it
23 Dean Kremer @ Cubs
24 Zack Greinke vs. Angels
25 Patrick Corbin vs, Marlins
26 Matthew Liberatore @ Mets
27 Chase Anderson @ Braves
28 Luke Weaver @ Astros
29 Yonny Chirinos @ Padres
30 Tyler Alexander @ Twins

