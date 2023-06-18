Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Cubs on Sunday, June 18

The Baltimore Orioles (43-27) and the Chicago Cubs (33-37) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday, June 18. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air exclusively on Peacock. Baltimore will start Dean Kremer (7-3, 4.74 ERA), while Chicago counters with Jameson Taillon (2-4, 6.70 ERA).

The Orioles are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Once this series wraps, Baltimore will be off on Monday and hit the road Tuesday for a brief two-game divisional series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chicago will also go on the road for a three-game divisional series against the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning Monday.

Orioles-Cubs picks: Sunday, June 18

Injury report

Orioles

Day to day: RP Danny Coulombe (illness), C James McCann (ankle)

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness), CF Cedric Mullins (groin)

Cubs

Out: RP Brandon Hughes (knee), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), 3B Patrick Wisdom (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Jameson Taillon

Kremer will start his 15th game of the season. He has been consistently inconsistent and tends to be the beneficiary of the Orioles lineup putting up ample run support. His last time out, Kremer pitched six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits while striking out six to pick up his seventh win of the season.

The veteran Taillon takes the mound for the 12th time this year. He started off June with one of his best appearances of the year but then has fallen back into an inconsistent routine since. Taillon last pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates and allowed three earned runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked two to earn his second win this year.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs have taken the first two games of the series 10-3 and 3-2, respectively. The Orioles' lineup has lost its pop as they have scored four runs or fewer in four straight games. Baltimore has the better matchup at the plate against Taillon, hopefully sparking a return to form. With this pitching matchup, I am taking the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Baltimore has lost back-to-back games and three of their last four. This has been a down stretch, but they had won five games in a row before this downturn. Chicago, on the other hand, has won five games in a row. Taillon has struggled this season, while Kremer has pitched well of late. Barring a flip-flop of pitching outings, the Orioles should pick up an important series-ending victory to try and spark some momentum.

Pick: Orioles