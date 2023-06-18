Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Braves on Sunday, June 18

The Colorado Rockies (29-44) and Atlanta Braves (45-26) will wrap up their four-game series on Sunday, June 18. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.72 ERA) takes the mound for Colorado, while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60).

The Braves are the heavy -315 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +260 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5. Once this series wraps, Colorado will stay on the road and head to Cincinnati for a three-game set against the Reds beginning Monday. Atlanta gets an off day on Monday and then hits the road for a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Rockies-Braves picks: Sunday, June 18

Injury report

Rockies

Out: SP Ryan Feltner (head), 1B C.J. Cron (back), RF Kris Bryant (heel), OF/DH Charlie Blackmon (hand)

Braves

Day to day: C Sean Murphy (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Chase Anderson vs. Charlie Morton

Anderson will make his seventh appearance of the season. He has struggled this June and has allowed three earned runs in back-to-back appearances. Anderson heads into this game coming off an appearance against the Boston Red Sox in which he pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits. Anderson struck out six and walked one but didn’t factor into the decision.

Morton has pitched inconsistently of late but also has been the recipient of inconsistent run support. This will be his 14th appearance of the season, and he enters off one of his best outings. Morton pitched 5.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four hits but no runs while striking out eight and walking three. Morton didn’t qualify for the decision as his pitch count got the best of him at 104 pitches through 5.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Rockies have lost four games in a row and have scored three runs or fewer in each one. The Braves, on the other hand, have been absolutely mashing the ball, scoring at least five runs in each of their last six games. Anderson and Morton could be a run-limiting matchup, but I am still taking the over with the way these teams have been playing.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Morton’s inconsistency has been an issue for Atlanta. Colorado will be without C.J. Cron, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon, leaving them searching for someone to step up offensively. If Morton can put together a decent outing, the Braves' batting order should be able to provide ample run support.

Pick: Braves