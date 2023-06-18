Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, June 18

Barring any weather issues, each MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Sunday, June 18. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of nine games, kicking off at 1:05 p.m. ET. With several options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, June 18th

Cincinnati Reds vs. Houston Astros

Elly De La Cruz ($5,200)

Jonathan India ($4,900)

Matt McLain ($4,700)

Spencer Steer ($4,400)

Don’t look now, but Cincinnati has won seven games in a row. All eyes have been on top prospect De La Cruz, but McLain has been the focal point — the shortstop is hitting .328 and had two hits with two RBI including a triple on Saturday. India hit his ninth home run of the season in his last game and has a .356 on-base percentage. I had the option of going with TJ Friedl in the leadoff spot, but for my fourth member of the stack Steer is the better choice. His batting average (.278) isn’t as good as Friedl’s (.307), but the former had two hits and two runs on Saturday, while the latter went hitless.

The Astros are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Matt Olson ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,500)

Travis d’Arnaud ($4,400)

Atlanta is coming off an offensive explosion on Saturday. They scored 10 runs, including four home runs. Acuna is an MVP front-runner at the moment, and Olson hit a grand slam Saturday. Riley and d’Arnaud didn’t join the deep-ball party and combined to go 2-for-8 in their last game. Ozzie Albies is notably absent from this stack, just because he tends not to hit right-handers as well as lefties.

The Braves are the -315 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +260 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals

Shohei Ohtani ($6,500)

Mike Trout ($6,100)

Brandon Drury ($4,300)

Mickey Moniak ($3,500)

The Angels lineup will take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. He enters with a 1-6 record and a 4.65 ERA, giving upside to the L.A. batting order. Ohtani only had one hit in Saturday’s game, but it was his 23rd home run of the year and pushed his batting average to an even .300. Trout’s batting average has fallen this season, but he still is hitting .360 against Greinke in his career. Drury hit two home runs on Saturday and Moniak projects to be once again in the leadoff spot with his .309 batting average.

The Angels are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.