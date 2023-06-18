Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 13 of 2023 MLB season

We are heading into the 13th week of the fantasy baseball season. The All-Star Game is on the horizon, but for now, we look to next week. This season has seen ups and downs, with some players finally looking like they are turning a corner and getting out of some horrendous slumps. This week has been a reminder that fantasy baseball is a weekly game, and you shouldn’t be afraid to make changes. With that in mind, here are four players you should send to waivers ahead of Week 13 of the fantasy baseball season.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire

Player to drop

Freddy Peralta, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

Peralta has pitched adequately this season but hasn’t excelled in any particular category. He’s also had to deal with inconsistent run production from the Milwaukee Brewers’ batting order. Peralta is set to start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barring a standout performance, you can part with Peralta.

Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins

Buxton’s name recognition makes him difficult to part with. Looking at his stats, though, he is hitting just .206 on the year and has tallied -7 fantasy points over the last week. Buxton is still rostered in 60.7% of ESPN leagues. The biggest problem for the outfielder is not only not getting hits but also seeing a large uptick in strikeouts.

Nolan Gorman, 2B/DH, St. Louis Cardinals

Gorman is the 10th-best second baseman in standard-scoring fantasy baseball leagues. He had a meteoric start to the season but has fallen off recently. Gorman has -8 fantasy points over the last seven days and heads into Sunday without a hit in his last four games. He is just 1-for-23 at the plate over the last week. You can try to stash him on your bench, but with limited spots, it may be better to send him to waivers and not have to worry about the monumental slump anymore.

Josh Bell, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Bell has become home run-dependent for fantasy baseball. He has 16 fantasy points in the last week, with 18 from a game where he had a home run. Bell then struggled with strikeouts to get back down to 16 on the week, but it wouldn’t have been nearly as good of a week without the home runs.