How to watch Panama vs. Mexico in Nations League third place game on TV and live stream

The CONCACAF Nations League continues on with the third place game on Sunday, June 18. Mexico will face Panama for the bronze in that match with a start time of 6 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas prior to the Nations League final between the United States and Canada. Viewing information is listed below.

Panama vs. Mexico

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico fell 3-0 to the United States on Thursday, which puts them in this third place matchup against Panama. Panama was also held scoreless in a 2-0 defeat to Canada in the semifinal stage.

Mexico and Panama faced each other twice in the qualifying stages leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of those matches ended in a 1-1 draw, and Mexico emerged victorious 1-0 in the most recent meeting.