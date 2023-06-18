How to watch Canada vs. USMNT in Nations League final game on TV and live stream

The CONCACAF Nations League Final has been set, as the United State’s Mens National Team will square off against Canada at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18. The TV and live streaming options are listed below.

Canada vs. USA

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+

Canada picked up a confident 2-0 win over Panama on Thursday to advance to the Nations League final. Alphonso Davies, the 22 year-old sensation from Bayern Munich, found a second half goal to give the Canadians a comfortable lead to protect.

USMNT cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday. However, red cards were plentiful in the match, and two key USA players (Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest) will not be available for the Nations League final because of it.

These sides faced each other twice in the 2022 World Cup Qualifying stage. Canada won 2-0 at home and then earned a 1-1 draw in the return game.