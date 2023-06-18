How to watch Croatia vs. Spain in UEFA Nations League final on TV and live stream

Croatia and Spain will go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League Final on Sunday, June 18. The match from Rotterdam, Netherlands will begin at 2:45 pm ET. Below, we will run through how to watch Croatia vs. Spain in the UEFA Nations League Final while adding other key details.

Croatia vs. Spain

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: FuboTV

Croatia, fresh off their 4-2 victory over the Netherlands, are expected to stick to their winning lineup for this match anchored by midfielders Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic.

However, Spain are slightly favored in this match according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Spanish side is seeking redemption after a 2021 UEFA Nations League final loss against France.

Spain beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday to secure a spot in the final, thanks to a late goal from Joselu. The Red Fury will look to recreate that magic on Sunday against Croatia, who are seeking an international trophy for this generation.