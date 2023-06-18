Canada vs. USMNT: Picks, predictions, how to watch Nations League final

The stage is set for the CONCACAF Nations League Final, where the United States Men’s National Team will face Canada at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This highly anticipated match is slated to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada vs. USMNT

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Canada: +250

Draw: +210

USA: +105

Moneyline pick: United States +105

We can’t ignore that the United States will be down a few key players (Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest) due to the red card frenzy in Thursday’s match against Mexico. However, USMNT looked great outside of that. They attacked with confidence, which resulted in a 3-0 win with Christian Pulisic accounting for a pair of the goals.

Canada has had success against USMNT in the past, resulting in a 1-1 draw and 2-0 win in two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. However, the United States is still the stronger overall side, even with McKennie and Dest off the pitch. Take the Americans to win the final.