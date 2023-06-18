Croatia vs. Spain: Picks, predictions, how to watch UEFA Nations League final

Croatia and Spain will meet in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 18. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. These sides have scored 19 total goals in three meetings since 2018, so this could be a very entertaining match.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia vs. Spain

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Croatia: +280

Draw: +235

Spain: +105

Moneyline pick: Draw +235

Spain won the latest encounter 5-3 at the Euro of June 2021. However, Croatia boasts an experienced side that knows how to handle the attacking play of Spain. With Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic, Croatia possess a strong midfield which can control the pace of the game, respond to Spain’s attacks, and potentially equalize any lead Spain might establish.

Additionally, the pressure of a major final can lead to teams playing more cautiously, focusing on not losing rather than taking risks to win. This could also result in a draw in regular time. Either way, this should be a tight, back-and-forth battle between a pair of legitimate sides. There’s value in taking the draw at +235 odds in regulation. Spain is -180 to win the cup at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Croatia is +145.