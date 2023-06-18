Panama vs. Mexico: Picks, predictions, how to watch Nations League third place game

Mexico and Panama will square off in the CONCACAF Nations League third place game. The match is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m. ET, which comes prior to the Nations League final between the United States and Canada.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s third place match between Panama and Mexico, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panama vs. Mexico

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Panama: +425

Draw: +285

Mexico: -180

Moneyline pick: Mexico -180

This isn’t a bold prediction by any means, but it feels like the correct one. Panama wants the bronze medal more than Mexico, but El Tri are too strong here.

It has been nearly a decade since Panama has beaten Mexico on an international stage. These sides met twice in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup, ending in a 1-1 draw and Mexico winning 1-0.

Expect Mexico to find more of a rhythm than Thursday’s clash against the United States, which leads to a victory and a bronze medal for El Tri.