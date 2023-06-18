Pick on the Moneyline for Blue Jays-Rangers on June 18

The Texas Rangers enter Sunday’s home game with the Toronto Blue Jays and the leaders in the American League West as they look to continue the regression of Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers (-120, 9)

Though Bassitt’s surface numbers of a 7-5 record with a 4.02 ERA appear respectable, he owns a fielding independent of 5.00 with a career-high 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed coupled with 7.9 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

The over-performance Bassitt had to start the season is starting to iron out as he has surrendered a total of 17 runs and six home runs across his past four starts after starting the season after complying a 3.03 ERA with a 4.93 fielding independent through his first 10 starts of the season.

Bassitt faces a lineup that on Saturday had seven of the nine starters entering the game with a batting average of at least .277 and averaging more than 6.3 runs per game at home.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray to continue his dazzling 2023 season, posting a 2.32 ERA overall this season with one or zero runs allowed in six straight starts with a 0.84 ERA and a strikeout to walk rate of 7.3 in this span.

Gray faces a Blue Jays lineup that has been surprisingly ordinary this season, ranking 14th among the 30 MLB in percentage of at-bats that produces a home run and 13th in runs per game with just 33.6% of their hits being for extra bases, which ranks 22nd.

The Rangers have won six of Gray’s last seven starts and with the Rangers backing him up with a lineup that is second in the league in home runs per game at home, the Rangers will win Sunday’s series finale.

The Play: Rangers -120