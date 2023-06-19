The highly anticipated 2023 NBA Draft is just around the corner, promising a flurry of excitement and anticipation among basketball fans worldwide. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 22 with a start time of 8 p.m. ET.

Fans eager to witness this momentous occasion can tune into ABC for the first round and then flip over to ESPN to catch the remainder of the draft. Check out all the details below.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center

TV info: ESPN, ABC (first round)

The San Antonio Spurs check in with the first overall pick and they’re eyeing the player many consider a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama. DraftKings Sportsbook has Wembanayama listed at -20000 odds to be the first overall pick, so it’s practically a done deal he’ll go to the Spurs.

The Charlotte Hornets have the second pick, while the Portland Trail Blazers will select No. 3 overall. The Houston Rockets have the fourth pick with the Detroit Pistons right behind them at No. 5.

Outside of the first few picks, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen. Buckle up for a draft night filled with surprises, speculation, and maybe even a shocking trade or two.