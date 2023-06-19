Top 50 prospects in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, with 58 picks officially being made in this year’s event. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 overall pick and are highly likely to take Victor Wembanyama, but the draft can truly go in any direction after that selection.

Here’s a look at who we believe are the top 50 prospects in this year’s draft, using a variety of mock draft intel, our own projections and the production on the court up to this point. We’ve once again tiered these prospects under different ceilings, ranging from superstar potential to quality rotation player potential. The names are not in any particular order, although the cohorts do give you a good idea of how we view the class.

2023 NBA Draft Top 50 prospects

Superstar potential

Victor Wembanyama

Regular All-Star potential

Brandon Miller

Scoot Henderson

Fringe All-Star potential

Anthony Black

Brice Sensabaugh

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Cason Wallace

Keyonte George

Leonard Miller

Quality starter potential

Amen Thompson

Ausar Thompson

Taylor Hendricks

Cam Whitmore

Jarace Walker

Kobe Bufkin

Jett Howard

Gradey Dick

Jordan Hawkins

Dereck Lively

Dariq Whitehead

Kris Murray

Noah Clowney

Rayan Rupert

Nich Smith Jr.

Bilal Coulibaly

Brandin Podziemski

Tristan Vukcevic

Quality rotation player potential

James Nnaji

Adama Sanogo

Colby Jones

Maxwell Lewis

Greg Jackson

Seth Lundy

Amari Bailey

Keyontae Johnson

Julian Strawther

Terquavion Smith

Emoni Bates

Mouhamed Gueye

Ricky Council

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kobe Brown

Marcus Sasser

Julian Phillilps

Jordan Miller

Andre Jackson Jr.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ben Sheppard

Jalen Wilson

Jordan Walsh