Top 50 prospects in 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, with 58 picks officially being made in this year’s event. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 overall pick and are highly likely to take Victor Wembanyama, but the draft can truly go in any direction after that selection.
Here’s a look at who we believe are the top 50 prospects in this year’s draft, using a variety of mock draft intel, our own projections and the production on the court up to this point. We’ve once again tiered these prospects under different ceilings, ranging from superstar potential to quality rotation player potential. The names are not in any particular order, although the cohorts do give you a good idea of how we view the class.
2023 NBA Draft Top 50 prospects
Superstar potential
Victor Wembanyama
Regular All-Star potential
Brandon Miller
Scoot Henderson
Fringe All-Star potential
Anthony Black
Brice Sensabaugh
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Cason Wallace
Keyonte George
Leonard Miller
Quality starter potential
Amen Thompson
Ausar Thompson
Taylor Hendricks
Cam Whitmore
Jarace Walker
Kobe Bufkin
Jett Howard
Gradey Dick
Jordan Hawkins
Dereck Lively
Dariq Whitehead
Kris Murray
Noah Clowney
Rayan Rupert
Nich Smith Jr.
Bilal Coulibaly
Brandin Podziemski
Tristan Vukcevic
Quality rotation player potential
James Nnaji
Adama Sanogo
Colby Jones
Maxwell Lewis
Greg Jackson
Seth Lundy
Amari Bailey
Keyontae Johnson
Julian Strawther
Terquavion Smith
Emoni Bates
Mouhamed Gueye
Ricky Council
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Kobe Brown
Marcus Sasser
Julian Phillilps
Jordan Miller
Andre Jackson Jr.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Ben Sheppard
Jalen Wilson
Jordan Walsh