Top 10 guard prospects in 2023 NBA Draft

With the 2023 NBA Draft set to take place Thursday, it’s a good time to take a look at who we feel are the top prospects at each position. This ranking is based on a combination of our projections, analysis from several other experts, an expectation on where the player will be drafted and the player’s production up to this point.

Here’s a look at the top 10 guards in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Top 10 guards

Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite) - 16.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.8 apg, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3p%

Henderson can commandeer an offense well and even though his perimeter shot isn’t there yet, there’s enough to suggest he can eventually become a passable shooter. He’s a strong defender at the point of attack and already has great instincts, which make him a great candidate to be a lead guard for any team. His ability to attack the basket and create for others out of these drives make him the best guard prospect in this class.

Cason Wallace (Kentucky) - 11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 44.6 FG%, 34.6 3p%

It was an inconsistent season for Wallace at Kentucky, largely because John Calipari’s rotations were constantly changing due to injuries and volatile play from freshman. Eventually, the guard got going and had a string of strong performances towards the end of the season. Wallace is similar to Henderson in that he’s a good initiator offensively and a hard-nosed defender. The upside is there, and his shooting floor gives him the edge over some other prospects.

Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana) - 13.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.7 apg, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3p%

Hood-Schifino is a strong player in the pick-and-roll, and he’s a good defender who can cover multiple perimeter spots. The biggest question around him is the perimeter shot. On some nights, he’s connecting on everything from downtown and is the best player on the floor. On others, he’s cold and can disrupt an offense. If the shooting becomes more consistent to a level which is enough to move defenses, Hood-Schifino will be a productive player for a long time.

Anthony Black (Arkansas) - 12.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 45.3 FG%, 30.1 3p%

Black might be the best guard prospect in the pick-and-roll offensively due to his pinpoint passing skills. His finishing skills need work at all three levels, and that drops him down in the guard rankings at this point. However, his immediate fit on both sides of the ball as a creating guard who also provides defensively versatility is there for most lottery teams. If Black can develop a good jump shot, he will be lethal as a lead guard.

Keyonte George (Baylor) - 15.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3p%

The most admirable quality about George might be his relentlessness. Despite horrendous shooting numbers, he kept chucking away in Baylor’s offense. He put up some all-time stinkers late in the season, which has hurt his draft stock a bit. When he’s on, he’s a threat to go for 30+. If he can develop slowly as a bench player and become more consistent offensively, he’ll be a proven scorer in this league in no time.

Kobe Bufkin (Michigan) - 14 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3p%

After barely playing as a freshman, Bufkin exploded onto the scene as a full-time starter for Michigan last year. He made tremendous leaps in efficiency, which helped his raw stats also look great. If the shooting is real, Bufkin will be a regular contributor in the NBA. His defense will always be a bit worrisome but his offense could make up for it.

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite) - 16.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.9 apg, 66.2 FG%, 25 3p%

There’s a lot to like about both Thompson twins from a physical perspective, and that potential has them both in the top half of the lottery. However, it feels like most of that is based on the potential of what they can be. Amen has a bit more defensive versatility at this point, and his percentages are slightly more favorable than his brother. However, it’ll take some time for him to develop into a consistent contributor in the NBA.

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) - 16.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 6.1 apg, 56.2 FG%, 29.8 3p%

The Thompson twins haven’t played against the best competition, but their stats are impressive. Ausar is a bit more of a rebounding force than Amen, but that’s about the only difference between the two. Both players are being judged on potential right now, and there’s a good chance that doesn’t pan out. That’s why they are slotted a bit lower in our rankings.

Jordan Hawkins (UConn) - 16.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3p%

Hawkins had a strong sophomore season at UConn, but he really emerged on the draft radar after big tournament performances against Arkansas and Gonzaga. He’s one of the few guards in this draft who can connect from the perimeter at a good clip, and that gives him a leg up entering the draft. Hawkins should see time off the bench immediately in his rookie season, but he’s primarily just a scorer at this point.

Seth Lundy (Penn State) - 14.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 45 FG%, 40 3p%

Lundy showed improvement over four seasons at Penn State, and his ability to hit the triple gives him a nice edge. There’s not much of a development curve for NBA scouts to really be intrigued by, and Lundy had some off games in the tournament to close out his career. He will likely be taken in the second round but he’s one of those later picks who can stick around due to his three-point shot and ability to rebound.