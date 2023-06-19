When does Secret Invasion release on Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios makes its long-awaited return to streaming with the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top spy.

We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show, including its official release date and time, as well as which surprising characters could potentially make an appearance.

Secret Invasion release date

Secret Invasion will land on Disney Plus on June 21, with each subsequent episode dropping each Wednesday, with the final (and sixth) episode coming out on July 26. If the episode rollout follows similar series releases from Marvel Studios in the past, then each should be available to view around 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Marvel Studios’ latest live-action series begs the question: What if you couldn’t trust anyone, not even those closest to you? Secret Invasion is based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name and sees the return of the Skrulls, a shape-shifting species that was introduced back in 2019’s Captain Marvel. When the world’s greatest spy, Nick Fury, uncovers a covert invasion attempt by the Skrulls, he enlists the aid of his closest allies in order to thwart the takeover attempt and protect humanity.

Fury joins his allies in Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendohlson) in Marvel Studios’ espionage series. Newcomers to the MCU roster include Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as G’iah and Kingsley Ben-Adir as rebel cell leader Gravik. Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman also hops on board as the high-ranking MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

Given Fury’s past appearance in Captain Marvel, there remains a chance that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers could potentially arrive as a cameo. Additionally, with Marvel Studios’ The Marvels on the release slate for November, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau could make their way in so as to connect to Marvel’s next installment on the big screen.

One easter egg addition that has been making its way through the rumor mill, based on fan assumption alone, is that Chloe Bennet’s Quake from the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D series could make a surprise appearance in the series. Given that the show was produced by Marvel Television, it is not technically considered “canon” of the MCU.

However, with the Multiverse Saga in full motion, anything is possible when it comes to even the slightest crossover.