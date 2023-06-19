What to watch before checking out Secret Invasion on Disney Plus

Marvel Studios ushers in the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. Samuel L. Jackson returns to once again reprise his role as the super spy Nick Fury, and he’s bringing along a packed ensemble cast of renowned and award-winning actors to thwart the MCU’s biggest threat.

Before you hop in for episode one, feel free to brush up on your MCU knowledge by rewatching the following films and series ahead of the Secret Invasion premiere.

Secret Invasion: What to watch before

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

In the aftermath of The Avengers, The Winter Soldier sees Steve Rogers at a rift with Nick Fury due to his attempts to create preventative security measures for the world. In the films closing moments, Fury fakes his own death and opts to go off the grid in order to find new ways to protect the world now that he is no longer Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., setting up one of the many reasons why Fury continues to operate away from Earth.

Captain Marvel (2019)

The film revealed Nick Fury’s early days in the MCU as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and introduced the arrival of the Skrulls into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain Marvel and Fury promise to help the Skrulls find a new home in the galaxy. However, with many of them still inhabiting Earth, it could serve as the fulcrum for the coming issue in the Disney Plus series.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Fury played a large role in Far From Home as Peter Parker struggled with the newfound responsibility placed on him. While the film itself is a must-watch, the post-credits scene nonetheless plays a pivotal role for the MCU’s next Disney Plus series, as it was revealed that both Fury and Maria Hill were actually the Skrulls Talos and Soren in disguise.

While we know these two as allies, it begs the question of whether there are others impersonating established MCU characters, with more sinister intentions.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Aside from being one of the best entries of the MCU as of late, Wakanda Forever sets the stage for the current tense, political climate in the MCU. Additionally, it also features the return of the CIA’s Special Agent Ross (Martin Freeman), who will aid Nick Fury in his attempt to thwart the Skrull’s invasion.