Opening odds for 2023 Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR goes from a major in event in the U.S. Open all the way across America to the Travelers Championship, taking place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.

The Travelers is now an “elevated event” on the PGA TOUR, which means there’s a guaranteed purse of $20 million and most of the top players in the world will participate. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm at the top of the odds board makes for another great week of golf for the fans, even if there’s not a major trophy on the line.

Last week’s U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark checks in at +3500 after entering the national championship priced at +7000. He’s on equal pricing with Rickie Fowler, who was the 54-hole leader but struggled on Sunday and got to a T5 finish. That T5 is important, as Fowler is now exempt for all four majors through the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday, June 22: