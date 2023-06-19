Opening odds for 2023 Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR goes from a major in event in the U.S. Open all the way across America to the Travelers Championship, taking place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.
The Travelers is now an “elevated event” on the PGA TOUR, which means there’s a guaranteed purse of $20 million and most of the top players in the world will participate. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm at the top of the odds board makes for another great week of golf for the fans, even if there’s not a major trophy on the line.
Last week’s U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark checks in at +3500 after entering the national championship priced at +7000. He’s on equal pricing with Rickie Fowler, who was the 54-hole leader but struggled on Sunday and got to a T5 finish. That T5 is important, as Fowler is now exempt for all four majors through the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday, June 22:
2023 Travelers Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+900
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Jon Rahm
|+1000
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|Wyndham Clark
|+3500
|Tom Kim
|+3500
|Russell Henley
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+3500
|Max Homa
|+3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+4500
|Jason Day
|+4500
|Harris English
|+4500
|Cameron Young
|+4500
|Sungjae Im
|+5000
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Brian Harman
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5500
|Denny McCarthy
|+5500
|Austin Eckroat
|+6000
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|Adam Scott
|+7000
|Min Woo Lee
|+7500
|Ludvig Aberg
|+7500
|C.T. Pan
|+7500
|Shane Lowry
|+8000
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Sam Bennett
|+11000
|Aaron Rai
|+11000
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|Seamus Power
|+13000
|Matt Kuchar
|+13000
|Justin Suh
|+13000
|Eric Cole
|+13000
|Cam Davis
|+13000
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|Brendon Todd
|+15000
|Will Gordon
|+18000
|Tom Hoge
|+18000
|Thomas Detry
|+18000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+18000
|Sepp Straka
|+18000
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|Kevin Yu
|+18000
|J.T. Poston
|+18000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+18000
|Davis Riley
|+18000
|Chez Reavie
|+18000
|Andrew Putnam
|+18000
|Adam Svensson
|+18000
|Adam Schenk
|+18000
|Sam Stevens
|+20000
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+20000
|Ben Griffin
|+20000
|Webb Simpson
|+25000
|Vincent Norrman
|+25000
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|S.H. Kim
|+25000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+25000
|Michael Kim
|+25000
|Matt Wallace
|+25000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+25000
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|Harry Hall
|+25000
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+30000
|Ryan Palmer
|+30000
|Robby Shelton
|+30000
|Nate Lashley
|+30000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|+30000
|Matt NeSmith
|+30000
|Luke List
|+30000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|Kevin Streelman
|+30000
|Joel Dahmen
|+30000
|Hayden Buckley
|+30000
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|Davis Thompson
|+30000
|David Lipsky
|+30000
|Danny Willett
|+30000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|Carson Young
|+30000
|Cameron Champ
|+30000
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|Billy Horschel
|+30000
|Ben Martin
|+30000
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|Alex Smalley
|+30000
|Trey Mullinax
|+35000
|Stewart Cink
|+35000
|Scott Piercy
|+35000
|Sam Ryder
|+35000
|Peter Malnati
|+35000
|Patton Kizzire
|+35000
|Jimmy Walker
|+35000
|Doug Ghim
|+35000
|Charley Hoffman
|+35000
|Ryan Moore
|+40000
|Lucas Glover
|+40000
|Lanto Griffin
|+40000
|Kramer Hickok
|+40000
|Kevin Tway
|+40000
|Kevin Kisner
|+40000
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|Francesco Molinari
|+40000
|Chad Ramey
|+40000
|Austin Smotherman
|+40000
|Adam Long
|+40000
|Zach Johnson
|+50000
|Tyler Duncan
|+50000
|Greyson Sigg
|+50000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+50000
|Doc Redman
|+50000
|Benjamin James
|+50000
|Troy Merritt
|+60000
|Nico Echavarria
|+60000
|James Hahn
|+60000
|David Lingmerth
|+60000
|Ben Taylor
|+60000
|Matthias Schwab
|+80000
|Martin Laird
|+80000
|Zac Blair
|+100000
|Russell Knox
|+100000
|Richy Werenski
|+100000
|Paul Haley II
|+100000
|Brian Gay
|+100000
|Tyson Alexander
|+150000
|Robert Streb
|+150000
|Jason Dufner
|+150000
|J.B. Holmes
|+150000
|Ryan Brehm
|+200000
|Kelly Kraft
|+200000
|Jim Herman
|+200000
|Andrew Landry
|+200000
|Nick Watney
|+250000
|Max McGreevy
|+250000
|Andrew Svoboda
|+250000