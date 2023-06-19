 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Travelers Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Travelers Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler chips on the 7th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR goes from a major in event in the U.S. Open all the way across America to the Travelers Championship, taking place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.

The Travelers is now an “elevated event” on the PGA TOUR, which means there’s a guaranteed purse of $20 million and most of the top players in the world will participate. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm at the top of the odds board makes for another great week of golf for the fans, even if there’s not a major trophy on the line.

Last week’s U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark checks in at +3500 after entering the national championship priced at +7000. He’s on equal pricing with Rickie Fowler, who was the 54-hole leader but struggled on Sunday and got to a T5 finish. That T5 is important, as Fowler is now exempt for all four majors through the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2023 Travelers Championship, which tees off Thursday, June 22:

2023 Travelers Championship Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +600
Patrick Cantlay +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1000
Xander Schauffele +1200
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Tony Finau +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Wyndham Clark +3500
Tom Kim +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Rickie Fowler +3500
Max Homa +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Justin Thomas +4500
Jason Day +4500
Harris English +4500
Cameron Young +4500
Sungjae Im +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Si Woo Kim +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Austin Eckroat +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Adam Scott +7000
Min Woo Lee +7500
Ludvig Aberg +7500
C.T. Pan +7500
Shane Lowry +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Gary Woodland +10000
Sam Bennett +11000
Aaron Rai +11000
Taylor Moore +13000
Seamus Power +13000
Matt Kuchar +13000
Justin Suh +13000
Eric Cole +13000
Cam Davis +13000
Byeong Hun An +13000
Lucas Herbert +15000
K.H. Lee +15000
Brendon Todd +15000
Will Gordon +18000
Tom Hoge +18000
Thomas Detry +18000
Stephan Jaeger +18000
Sepp Straka +18000
Mark Hubbard +18000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000
Kevin Yu +18000
J.T. Poston +18000
Emiliano Grillo +18000
Davis Riley +18000
Chez Reavie +18000
Andrew Putnam +18000
Adam Svensson +18000
Adam Schenk +18000
Sam Stevens +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +20000
Ben Griffin +20000
Webb Simpson +25000
Vincent Norrman +25000
Scott Stallings +25000
S.H. Kim +25000
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Matt Wallace +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000
J.J. Spaun +25000
Harry Hall +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
Beau Hossler +25000
Taylor Pendrith +30000
Ryan Palmer +30000
Robby Shelton +30000
Nate Lashley +30000
Michael Thorbjornsen +30000
Matt NeSmith +30000
Luke List +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
Joel Dahmen +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000
Garrick Higgo +30000
Dylan Wu +30000
Davis Thompson +30000
David Lipsky +30000
Danny Willett +30000
Chesson Hadley +30000
Carson Young +30000
Cameron Champ +30000
Callum Tarren +30000
Billy Horschel +30000
Ben Martin +30000
Andrew Novak +30000
Alex Smalley +30000
Trey Mullinax +35000
Stewart Cink +35000
Scott Piercy +35000
Sam Ryder +35000
Peter Malnati +35000
Patton Kizzire +35000
Jimmy Walker +35000
Doug Ghim +35000
Charley Hoffman +35000
Ryan Moore +40000
Lucas Glover +40000
Lanto Griffin +40000
Kramer Hickok +40000
Kevin Tway +40000
Kevin Kisner +40000
Justin Lower +40000
Francesco Molinari +40000
Chad Ramey +40000
Austin Smotherman +40000
Adam Long +40000
Zach Johnson +50000
Tyler Duncan +50000
Greyson Sigg +50000
Erik Van Rooyen +50000
Doc Redman +50000
Benjamin James +50000
Troy Merritt +60000
Nico Echavarria +60000
James Hahn +60000
David Lingmerth +60000
Ben Taylor +60000
Matthias Schwab +80000
Martin Laird +80000
Zac Blair +100000
Russell Knox +100000
Richy Werenski +100000
Paul Haley II +100000
Brian Gay +100000
Tyson Alexander +150000
Robert Streb +150000
Jason Dufner +150000
J.B. Holmes +150000
Ryan Brehm +200000
Kelly Kraft +200000
Jim Herman +200000
Andrew Landry +200000
Nick Watney +250000
Max McGreevy +250000
Andrew Svoboda +250000

