Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Nationals on Monday, June 19

The St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) and the Washington Nationals (27-43) will begin a three-game series on Monday, June 19. First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Jack Flaherty (3-5, 4.64 ERA) will take the mound for St. Louis, while Washington counters with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.19 ERA).

The Cardinals are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cardinals-Nationals picks: Monday, June 19

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: RP Ryan Helsley (forearm)

Nationals

Day to day: 3B Jeimer Candelario (thumb)

Out: C Israel Pineda (finger/oblique)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Josiah Gray

Flaherty will be starting his 15th game of the season. He had started pitching well in June, but he is coming off a brutally bad performance against the San Francisco Giants. Flaherty only lasted 4.1 innings and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out and walked three but earned his fifth loss of the season.

Gray will take the mound for the 15th time this year. He has struggled to stay consistent this season as he has sandwiched a one-earned run performance between outings where he allowed four earned. Gray’s last time out saw him pitch seven innings against the Houston Astros, where he allowed four earned on six hits. He struck out five but came away without a decision.

Over/Under pick

The problem with these teams is you don’t know what you’re going to get on a daily basis. The Cardinals have scored at least three runs in eight of their last nine games. The Nationals have scored at least four runs in five of their last eight. The high run total has me thinking under, even if the starters get knocked around a little early.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Each of these teams has had their respective struggles with consistency. Washington heads into this game losing three in a row to the Miami Marlins. They are 2-11 over their last 13 games. St. Louis has won two in a row, but that ended their previous six-game losing streak. Based on the recent win streak, the Cardinals should be able to use that momentum to pick up a series-opening win on Monday.

Pick: Cardinals