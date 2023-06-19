Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Marlins on Monday, June 19

The Toronto Blue Jays (39-34) and the Miami Marlins (41-31) will begin a three-game series on Monday, June 19. First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.28 ERA) gets the starting nod for Toronto, while Miami counters with Bryan Hoenig (1-1, 3.12 ERA).

The Blue Jays are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Marlins are the +135 underdogs, with the run total set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Marlins picks: Monday, June 19

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: C Alejandro Kirk (hand)

Out: 1B/DH Brandon Belt (hamstring)

Marlins

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), RP Matt Barnes (hip), 3B Jean Segura (hamstring), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (turf toe), OF Avisail Garcia (back)

Starting pitchers

Jose Berrios vs. Bryan Hoeing

Berrios will be taking the mound for the 15th time this season. Despite some early struggles, the righty is on pace for a career year. Berrios is coming off one of the best performances he has had so far this year, taking a no-hitter into the seventh while going 7.2 shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Berrios allowed just three hits while striking out five to notch his seventh victory of the season.

This will be Hoeing’s 17th appearance of the year but just his third start. It will be the first time he has started a game since he pitched five innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 30. Since then, he has been coming out of the ‘pen. Hoeing’s most recent appearance saw him pitch two innings against the Seattle Mariners, where he allowed an earned run on two hits.

Over/Under pick

The Marlins have scored at least three runs in five straight and seven of their last eight games. The Blue Jays scored two or fewer runs in three of their last four games. Berrios has looked good recently, so this one comes down to how the bullpen projects for Miami. Neither team has been able to sustain offense, and with this run total, I am taking the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Miami has started to turn its season around. They have won four games in a row and seven of their last 10. Toronto has lost consecutive games and can’t sustain any momentum going 4-6 over its last 10. It projects to be a bullpen day for Miami, and Berrios has notably turned in a solid campaign so far. If the Blue Jays can give him run support, they should pick up a series-opening victory.

Pick: Blue Jays