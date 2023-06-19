Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. White Sox on Monday, June 19

After taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, the Texas Rangers hit the road for a series with the Chicago White Sox this week. First pitch of Monday’s opener is set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field. Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.05 ERA) will get the ball for the visitors, while Chicago will use lefty reliever Tanner Banks (0-1, 3.86) as the opener in what should be a bullpen game.

The Rangers are listed as -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox the +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Rangers-White Sox picks: Monday, June 19

Injury report

White Sox

Day to day: SS Tim Anderson (shoulder)

Out: 3B Yoan Moncada (ankle), RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle), RP Liam Hendriks (elbow), SP Mike Clevinger (biceps)

Rangers

Out: UTIL Brad Miller (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Andrew Heaney vs. Tanner Banks

Heaney continues to struggle in June, giving up one run against the Los Angeles Angels in his last start but lasting just 3.2 innings thanks to five hits and a whopping four walks. (He now has a 5.40 ERA and ugly 2.14 WHIP across three starts this month.) The lefty has elite strikeout potential when he’s on — opponents are hitting just .198 against his fastball and .206 against his slider — but his command comes and goes way too often, especially this season.

Recalled from Triple-A last week, Banks has made two appearances for Chicago this season, most recently giving up two runs on three hits while striking out five in 2.2 innings of work. The lefty will likely try to give his team two or three frames again tonight, and it should be all hands on deck after that as Mike Clevinger’s biceps injury has left a hole in the White Sox rotation.

Over/Under pick

This is a big number, but it’s one that Texas has actually hit in six of their last 10 games. This is a White Sox lineup that’s had a rough go of things this month, but they’re better against lefties than righties, and there’s a chance that they could get to Heaney for a few runs if he once again doesn’t have his best command. Really, though, this is a bet on the Rangers, who could put up seven or eight runs all on their own against the underbelly of this Chicago pitching staff.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

I just tipped my hand a bit here, but for as shaky as Heaney has been, these feel like very friendly odds for arguably the league’s best offense going up against a bullpen game (from a mediocre bullpen to boot). Heaney has some blow-up potential, but the smart money is on Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Co. slugging their way to a series-opening win.

Pick: Rangers