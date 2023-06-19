Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, June 19

Several teams are off, but there are still 10 games on the MLB schedule on Monday. For those interested in setting a DFS lineup, the featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of seven games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With limited options, here are our favorite team stacks for Monday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, June 19

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies

Elly De La Cruz ($5,200)

Matt McLain ($4,700)

Jonathan India ($4,600)

TJ Friedl ($4,200)

The Reds keep on rolling. They are coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros and have won eight games in a row. The Rockies' pitching staff, meanwhile, just allowed 40 runs in a four-game series. There is rain in the forecast for Great American Ballpark, but McLain and India have upside against the left-handed Austin Gomber who enters with a 7.29 ERA. Despite De La Cruz and Friedl batting left-handed, they have a good chance of productivity in your lineup with how well they have been playing.

The Reds are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Nico Hoerner ($5,100)

Dansby Swanson ($4,800)

Ian Happ ($4,100)

Seiya Suzuki ($3,800)

The Cubs are set to square off with the Pirates yet again after sweeping Pittsburgh in a three-game series last week. The Pirates have been flailing of late, getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, while Chicago took two of three against the Baltimore Orioles and should tee off against rookie starter Osvaldo Bido. Bido’s first career start was against the Cubs, and he allowed one earned on four hits over four innings in a game that Chicago won 10-6.

The Cubs are the road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

Rafael Devers ($5,700)

Masataka Yoshida ($5,500)

Adam Duvall ($5,000)

Alex Verdugo ($4,700)

Boston heads into this matchup riding a four-game win streak, including a sweep of the New York Yankees. The Red Sox batting order is getting healthier, and they are sustaining their momentum. Verdugo went 2-for-4 in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader with two doubles. Yoshida, meanwhile, hit his second career triple to push his batting average up to .308. Devers and Duvall have upside in the middle of the order and have been taking advantage of their RBI opportunities.

The Twins are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.