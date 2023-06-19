Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, June 19

Monday travel means a lighter slate around MLB, with just 10 games on the docket — and very little to come by as far as reliable starting pitching goes. Max Scherzer vs. Hunter Brown will be a blast, as will Corbin Burnes vs. Merrill Kelly, but past that things dry up awfully quick. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in: We break down the entire schedule to let you know which arms to start, which to sit and which to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, June 19

Pitchers to stream

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Lorenzen has gotten roughed up over his last two starts against the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks, but the schedule eases up considerably for him on Monday, as he draws the Vinnie Pasquantino-less Kansas City Royals. Lorenzen had put up five quality starts over his last six before hitting this recent skid, and while he won’t rack up gaudy strikeout totals, he’s a good bet to pump strikes, get outs and earn a quality start at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals — Admittedly, the floor is a bit lower than you’d like here, but Gray looked pretty good over seven innings against the Houston Astros last week, and the St. Louis Cardinals are mired in a miserable slump offensively — especially against right-handers. If Gray has the feel for his cutter, slider and curve — walks have been an issue for him recently — he has good enough stuff to survive five or six innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, June 19.