Which teams are most likely to make a trade in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to be one with plenty of movement ahead of an offseason where several teams will have to make decisions about their long-term direction. For some teams, that means making a move ahead of the draft or on draft night. Here’s a look at which teams are most likely to make some trades through Thursday’s event.

The first group of teams most likely to trade are the ones with multiple first-round picks. The Orlando Magic headline this group with two lottery picks, while the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets also have some selections to play with. The Indiana Pacers could move up as well from No. 7 if they add their late first-round picks in the pot.

The Portland Trail Blazers also have multiple first-round picks, although they are in a different spot that those organizations. The Blazers have to thread the needle with Damian Lillard, and they might deal their draft assets for immediate contributors. This includes the No. 3 overall selection. However, Portland could also opt to deal Lillard and maintain its draft picks. Either way, the Blazers are set to make some type of deal.

The Washington Wizards don’t have multiple first-round picks but highlight the second group of teams that could make a move. The Wizards are potentially going to blow things up by sending Bradley Beal out, which means they’d likely add another selection in the first round of this year’s draft. The New Orleans Pelicans have made it clear they hope to move up in the draft from No. 14, but will they give up Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson? The Pelicans were one of the best teams in the West with Williamson healthy, so it’ll be tough to see them dealing the oft-injured forward.

The third group of teams have a clear direction to win now and don’t necessarily need a young player to groom. The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors all hold draft picks in the middle of the first round. While these organizations could certainly use a cost-controlled player ahead of some big luxury tax bills, there’s more opportunity to make the “win now” move and figure out the financials later. All three teams seem ripe to make a deal, although the Lakers and Warriors would still have to make a selection before trading the player due to the Stepien rule.