Are the Thompson twins getting too much hype in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft has three clear top prospects according to most experts, with Victor Wembanyama headlining the class as the most highly rated prospect since LeBron James. However, the draft begins to get interesting after the top three selections. Many players are coming in without much production and are banking on potential, which typically is the case for the NBA draft. Perhaps no two players are seeing more hype due to this phenomenon than Amen and Ausar Thompson, the guards from Overtime Elite.

Both players are projected to go quickly after the first three selections. The latest DK Nation mock has Amen going to the Rockets at No. 4, while Ausar is taking two picks later by the Magic. These twins are highly athletic, switchable players with strong defensive chops. However, are they getting more hype than other prospects with better overall skills?

The Thompson twins spent two seasons with Overtime Elite and both put up impressive overall numbers. Amen averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season, while Ausar tallied 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The efficiency is impressive from inside the arc as well, with both players shooting above 55%.

However, neither player can hit the perimeter shot. In the current NBA, that’s a massive skill to have and teams rarely use a high-lottery pick on a player who cannot do that. Of course, there are exceptions to the rule like Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. Even Jimmy Butler didn’t really start hitting perimeter shots until later in his career. Do the Thompsons have that level of upside outside of the perimeter shot? It’s hard to say at this stage, particularly since they haven’t played against the best competition.

The lack of a three-point shot also complicates their fit in these rebuilding teams. The Rockets are seemingly going nowhere but do have some talented offensive players. How would Amen slot in when teams know he struggles to shoot? The Magic already have a ball-dominant player in Paolo Banchero. Can Ausar find playing time in a crowded guard rotation if he can’t shoot the triple?

There are some developmental concerns as well. Both players improved their raw numbers but that comes with heavy usage and an increase in minutes. Those conditions won’t exist for the Thompsons as rookies in the NBA. They’ll likely be tasked with playing spot minutes and developing behind the scenes. These guys can play basketball, but can they carve out roles when they don’t have the basketball?

These are the tradeoffs teams will weigh when making selections in the lottery. The Thompson twins are going to be taken high. Ausar cancelled his workout with the Pacers, who hold the No. 7 pick at the moment. That means he’s likely received some sort of guarantee from a team above Indiana. We’ll see if both players pan out in the NBA.