Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 13 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially more than two months into the 2023 fantasy baseball season, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 13

Hitters to stream

Randal Grichuk, OF, Colorado Rockies — If Coors Field is the most offense-friendly environment in the Majors, Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is a close second. Luckily for Grichuk, the Rockies will get a taste of both this week, with a three-game set on the road against the Reds to start the week followed by a matchup at home with the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. Even better, Colorado will face four lefties over that span, and the righty-swinging Grichuk is slashing .286/.362/.476 with the platoon advantage this season.

Cavan Biggio, 1B/2B/OF, Toronto Blue Jays — Biggio looked like he was on the outs in Toronto after a disappointing couple of seasons, but Brandon Belt’s injury has opened the door for more playing time — and the former top prospect has stepped through it in a big way. Biggio is slashing .261/.359/.544 over his last 21 games, despite a .230 BABIP and 14.9% barrel rate that says he’s even gotten a bit unlucky over that span. Toronto is set to face five righties in six games this week, including three against the Oakland Athletics’ league-worst pitching staff, meaning Biggio will be in the lineup plenty (and can plug a lot of holes on your roster with his triple eligibility).

Geraldo Perdomo, 2B/3B/SS, Arizona Diamondbacks — Perdomo checks two big streaming boxes, being eligible at three different positions and also getting a full seven-game slate this week. The case doesn’t stop there, though: The D-backs will be facing seven right-handed starters over that span, and the switch-hitting infielder is slashing .285/.393/.489 from the left side this year. He’s also swinging a hot bat overall of late, with a .931 OPS over the last two weeks.