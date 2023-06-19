How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on June 19

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH.

We’re just 12 days way from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London and the full card for that show is close to being finalized. Tonight, the final spot for the women’s MITB ladder match will be filled and we’ll a part-time star will drop by in his home area of Cleveland.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is a busy man, as he’s been hell bent on delivering on his promise of being a fighting champion. Last week, Finn Balor challenged him to a title match at Money in the Bank and the “Visionary” accepted. The two have history dating back to SummerSlam 2016, where Balor defeated Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. But before they get to MITB, the champ will still put his title on the line on multiple fronts. Tonight, he will hold another open challenge for any superstar wanting a title shot. And tomorrow, he will head down to NXT in Orlando to defend the belt against Bron Breakker. We’ll see how this all plays out for Rollins.

Logan Paul is set to make appearance on the show tonight, his first appearance on WWE television since his loss to Rollins at Wrestlemania. There has been no indication of what the social media star has planned for tonight and that only brings more questions and speculation. Could he be the one answering Rollins’ open challenge? Could he force his way into the men’s MITB ladder match? Could he be setting up a match for SummerSlam? We’ll find out.

As mentioned before, the final spot in the women’s MITB ladder match will be decided tonight as Trish Stratus will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. The WWE Hall of Famer Stratus is still at war with Becky Lynch and will look to join her in the field for the match. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is trying to pick up a big victory after falling to Shayna Baszler last week. We’ll see who gets the final spot and if Stratus’ protege Zoey Stark will make an appearance.

Also on the show, the newly christened Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will battle Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch from last month. We’ll also get Matt Riddle taking on Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.