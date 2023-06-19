Angels place 3B Anthony Rendon on 10-day IL with wrist injury

The Los Angeles Angels are sending third baseman Anthony Rendon back to the 10-day injured list. This time, he has a wrist injury after a pitch hit him when facing Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi last week. This injury comes just two weeks after Rendon was activated from his last stint on the IL when he was dealing with a groin strain.

Today the Angels placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left wrist contusion. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 19, 2023

Rendon’s injury comes as the latest hit to the Los Angeles lineup. Shortstop Zach Neto (cramping) and Gio Urshela (fractured pelvis) have recently found their way to the injured list. Just when the Angels were starting to hit their stride and gain momentum, they lost three regular infielders within a week.

Rendon has only been able to play in 38 games so far this season. He is hitting .248 with six doubles, one home run and 21 RBI. Rendon is playing in the fourth season of his seven-year deal that he signed with the Angels in 2020.