French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, June 2

The third round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All match times are estimated in ET.

Friday, June 2 schedule

5 a.m. ET

#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

6:30 a.m. ET

Lorenzo Sonego vs. #7 Andrey Rublev

7:30 a.m. ET

Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner

8:30 a.m. ET

#17 Lorenzo Musetti vs. #14 Cameron Norrie

8:45 a.m. ET

#3 Novak Djokovic vs. #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

9:30 a.m. ET

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. #13 Hubert Hurkacz

10:00 a.m. ET

Diego Schwartzman vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

2:15 p.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.