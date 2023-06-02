French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, June 2

The third round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
All match times are estimated in ET.
Friday, June 2 schedule
5 a.m. ET
#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
6:30 a.m. ET
Lorenzo Sonego vs. #7 Andrey Rublev
7:30 a.m. ET
Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner
8:30 a.m. ET
#17 Lorenzo Musetti vs. #14 Cameron Norrie
8:45 a.m. ET
#3 Novak Djokovic vs. #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
9:30 a.m. ET
Juan Pablo Varillas vs. #13 Hubert Hurkacz
10:00 a.m. ET
Diego Schwartzman vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas
2:15 p.m. ET
#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov
Odds
