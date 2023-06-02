 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, June 2

We have everything you need to know for the men’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By DKNation Staff and Pete Hernandez
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Taro Daniel of Japan celebrates a point won against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their Singles First Round Match on Day Four of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The third round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All match times are estimated in ET.

Friday, June 2 schedule

5 a.m. ET

#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

6:30 a.m. ET

Lorenzo Sonego vs. #7 Andrey Rublev

7:30 a.m. ET

Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner

8:30 a.m. ET

#17 Lorenzo Musetti vs. #14 Cameron Norrie

8:45 a.m. ET

#3 Novak Djokovic vs. #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

9:30 a.m. ET

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. #13 Hubert Hurkacz

10:00 a.m. ET

Diego Schwartzman vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

2:15 p.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

