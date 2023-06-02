French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, June 2

The third round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All match times are estimated in ET.

Friday, June 2nd schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Peyton Stearns vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina

5:45 a.m. ET

#28 Elise Mertens vs. #3 Jessica Pegula

6:00 a.m. ET

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. #24 Anastasia Potapova

7:00 a.m. ET

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina

7:15 a.m. ET

Kamilla Rakhimova vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

8:00 a.m. ET

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan

8:30 a.m. ET

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva

10:30 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. #27 Irina-Camelia Begu

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for third round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.