French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, June 2

The third round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
All match times are estimated in ET.
Friday, June 2nd schedule
5:00 a.m. ET
Peyton Stearns vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina
5:45 a.m. ET
#28 Elise Mertens vs. #3 Jessica Pegula
6:00 a.m. ET
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. #24 Anastasia Potapova
7:00 a.m. ET
Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina
7:15 a.m. ET
Kamilla Rakhimova vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka
8:00 a.m. ET
Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan
8:30 a.m. ET
Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva
10:30 a.m. ET
Karolina Muchova vs. #27 Irina-Camelia Begu
French Open Odds
