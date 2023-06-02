 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Friday, June 2

We have everything you need to know for the women’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Pete Hernandez
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Jessica Pegula of USA in action against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their Singles First Round Match on Day Four of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The third round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Friday with several matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5:00 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

All match times are estimated in ET.

Friday, June 2nd schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Peyton Stearns vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina

5:45 a.m. ET

#28 Elise Mertens vs. #3 Jessica Pegula

6:00 a.m. ET

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. #24 Anastasia Potapova

7:00 a.m. ET

Anna Blinkova vs. Elina Svitolina

7:15 a.m. ET

Kamilla Rakhimova vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

8:00 a.m. ET

Clara Tauson vs. Elina Avanesyan

8:30 a.m. ET

Sloane Stephens vs. Yulia Putintseva

10:30 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. #27 Irina-Camelia Begu

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for third round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

