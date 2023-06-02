Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

The PGA TOUR is midway through the second round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Friday, and Hideki Matsuyama is in the clubhouse at -7 to set the standard for everyone coming home in the afternoon.

But we’re here to take a look at those players that may or may not survive for Saturday’s third round after the cut. 120 players teed off to start the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event in Dublin, Ohio, and 119 remain after the withdrawal of Dylan Frittelli. It should be about 4:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Memorial Tournament as of now?

There are currently 71 players at +2 or better, including 11 on that score exactly. That’s the line as of now, but the challenging course might make +3 a more likely outcome as the line. Keegan Bradley and Ryan Fox are the two players that have come home on that number already.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Trey Mullinax, Joel Dahmen, and Mackenzie Hughes are amongst those who have finished at +4 and are unlikely to be playing tomorrow. Justin Thomas at +6 is a bit of a surprise a week ahead of the U.S. Open, but he can head right to Los Angeles Country Club now.