Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Memorial Tournament

After 36 holes at the Memorial Tournament for 2023, Justin Suh is halfway to his first career PGA TOUR win as he holds a one-shot lead entering Saturday’s third round at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
Though Suh at -8 is on top of the board in this elevated event, the oddsmakers see things a bit differently so far. The -6 Patrick Cantlay is T3, but he’s the first choice by the bettors at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hideki Matsuyama is alone in second at -7, and he’s the second-favorite at +450, as Suh checks in at +900. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut exactly on the number at +3, but he’s still 200-1 if you think he can make the comeback.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 2:30-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
2023 Memorial Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:35 PM
|Justin Suh
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1:25 PM
|David Lipsky
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:15 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Mark Hubbard
|1:05 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Sepp Straka
|12:55 PM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Jon Rahm
|12:40 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Lee Hodges
|12:30 PM
|Luke Donald
|Jordan Spieth
|12:20 PM
|Wyndham Clark
|Austin Eckroat
|12:10 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:00 PM
|Matt Wallace
|Viktor Hovland
|11:50 AM
|Sam Burns
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:35 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Gary Woodland
|11:25 AM
|Tom Hoge
|Sam Ryder
|11:15 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Beau Hossler
|11:05 AM
|Byeong Hun An
|Denny McCarthy
|10:55 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Seamus Power
|10:45 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Sam Stevens
|10:35 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:20 AM
|Taylor Montgomery
|Harris English
|10:10 AM
|Garrick Higgo
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:00 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Stewart Cink
|9:50 AM
|Sam Bennett
|Eric Cole
|9:40 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Davis Riley
|9:30 AM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Danny Willett
|9:20 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Russell Henley
|9:05 AM
|Adam Scott
|Shane Lowry
|8:55 AM
|S.H. Kim
|Alex Noren
|8:45 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Sahith Theegala
|8:35 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:25 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Sungjae Im
|8:15 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Keegan Bradley
|8:05 AM
|Davis Thompson
|Scottie Scheffler
|7:55 AM
|Lanto Griffin
|Luke List