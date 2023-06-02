 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament tees off at 7:55 a.m. ET on Saturday from Muirfield Village Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Justin Suh of the United States watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 2, 2023 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After 36 holes at the Memorial Tournament for 2023, Justin Suh is halfway to his first career PGA TOUR win as he holds a one-shot lead entering Saturday’s third round at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Though Suh at -8 is on top of the board in this elevated event, the oddsmakers see things a bit differently so far. The -6 Patrick Cantlay is T3, but he’s the first choice by the bettors at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hideki Matsuyama is alone in second at -7, and he’s the second-favorite at +450, as Suh checks in at +900. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut exactly on the number at +3, but he’s still 200-1 if you think he can make the comeback.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 2:30-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

2023 Memorial Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:35 PM Justin Suh Hideki Matsuyama
1:25 PM David Lipsky Patrick Cantlay
1:15 PM Si Woo Kim Mark Hubbard
1:05 PM Rory McIlroy Sepp Straka
12:55 PM Patrick Rodgers Jon Rahm
12:40 PM Rickie Fowler Lee Hodges
12:30 PM Luke Donald Jordan Spieth
12:20 PM Wyndham Clark Austin Eckroat
12:10 PM Stephan Jaeger Tyrrell Hatton
12:00 PM Matt Wallace Viktor Hovland
11:50 AM Sam Burns Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:35 AM Xander Schauffele Gary Woodland
11:25 AM Tom Hoge Sam Ryder
11:15 AM Andrew Putnam Beau Hossler
11:05 AM Byeong Hun An Denny McCarthy
10:55 AM Joseph Bramlett Seamus Power
10:45 AM J.J. Spaun Sam Stevens
10:35 AM Chez Reavie Matt Fitzpatrick
10:20 AM Taylor Montgomery Harris English
10:10 AM Garrick Higgo Emiliano Grillo
10:00 AM Collin Morikawa Stewart Cink
9:50 AM Sam Bennett Eric Cole
9:40 AM Thomas Detry Davis Riley
9:30 AM Brandt Snedeker Danny Willett
9:20 AM Keith Mitchell Russell Henley
9:05 AM Adam Scott Shane Lowry
8:55 AM S.H. Kim Alex Noren
8:45 AM J.T. Poston Sahith Theegala
8:35 AM Adam Schenk Taylor Pendrith
8:25 AM Matt Kuchar Sungjae Im
8:15 AM Ryan Fox Keegan Bradley
8:05 AM Davis Thompson Scottie Scheffler
7:55 AM Lanto Griffin Luke List

