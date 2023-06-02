Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Memorial Tournament

After 36 holes at the Memorial Tournament for 2023, Justin Suh is halfway to his first career PGA TOUR win as he holds a one-shot lead entering Saturday’s third round at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Though Suh at -8 is on top of the board in this elevated event, the oddsmakers see things a bit differently so far. The -6 Patrick Cantlay is T3, but he’s the first choice by the bettors at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hideki Matsuyama is alone in second at -7, and he’s the second-favorite at +450, as Suh checks in at +900. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut exactly on the number at +3, but he’s still 200-1 if you think he can make the comeback.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 7:55 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, with CBS taking over from 2:30-6 p.m. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Saturday.